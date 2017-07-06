Google announces new security feature for G Suite admins

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) announces new G Suite security controls that allow users to manage access to potentially malicious third-party apps.

OAuth apps whitelisting lets admins specify what apps can access a G Suite user’s data. The user will still have to opt-in for the data share, but without the admin whitelisting the option wouldn’t even exist.

Admins can research the background of the third-party app and block any unauthorized app installs so users can’t knowingly or accidentally provide access to an untrusted app.

The new feature will roll out to G Suite Admin panels within the next few days.