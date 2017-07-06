Air Canada hits 10-year highs on bullish Q2 outlook

Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) shares soared more than 10% to their highest levels in more than 10 years in Toronto trading today after guiding its Q2 EBITDAR - earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and aircraft rent - above the $475M analyst consensus forecast.

Air Canada CEO Calin Rovinescu says Q2 results will be driven by higher revenue and lower than projected fuel costs.

RBC Capital, saying the guidance reaffirms its bullish view of the company, raises its stock price target to C$25 from C$21.