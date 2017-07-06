Mondelez expects 3-point hit to revenue growth from cyber attack

Issuing an update on the ransomware attack that hit it last week, Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) says it's "making good progress" in restoring systems but that the incident will trim three percentage points from its Q2 revenue growth.

Shares are off 1.9% after hours.

It's still assessing the full financial impact, it says, along with its normal quarter closing. But it sees a "negative 300 basis points" impact while reaffirming full-year organic revenue growth expectations of at least 1%.

"We expect to incur incremental one-time costs in both our second and third quarters as a result of this issue, but our underlying margin progress continues to be in line with our outlook of mid-16%t for the full year," it says.