MPLX says Utica build-out projects begin operations

MPLX (MPLX -1.5% ) says all its build-out projects around the Utica shale formation, including the new pipeline connecting Harpster and Lima, Ohio, are now fully operational.

The new 49-mile pipeline span will carry condensate and natural gasoline through a batched system beginning in Harpster to a tank farm in Lima, where it can continue to refineries elsewhere in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois.

MPLX says it also has expanded capacity of two product pipelines - the East Sparta-to-Heath and the Heath-to-Harpster links - to deliver into the new pipeline at Harpster.