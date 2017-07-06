Alberta regulators charge Cnooc's Nexen in 2015 pipeline spill

Alberta regulators charge Cnooc's (NYSE:CEO) Canadian subsidiary Nexen Energy for the 2015 pipeline spill at the company's Long Lake oil sands facility that leaked 31.5K barrels of bitumen emulsion.

The charges include releasing a substance in the environment that caused an adverse effect, failing to report the release of a substance as soon as possible, failing to take all reasonable measures to remediate and causing a disturbance to public land.

Nexen's first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 16 in Fort McMurray provincial court.