Twitter can proceed with suit over government surveillance details

Twitter (TWTR +0.6% ) can move forward with a lawsuit where it's seeking to speak openly about government surveillance requests, a judge has ruled.

The U.S. government hasn't shown "clear and present danger" required to restrain Twitter's right to discuss surveillance requests it's received, according to the ruling from District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.

And the government's restrictions are "content-based prior restraints" which call for extreme first-amendment scrutiny, she writes.

A tech company today can reveal only limited details about security requests, such as that it received 0-499 requests in a six-month period.