ConocoPhillips too diversified for its own good, Bernstein says in downgrade

Bernstein analysts earlier today downgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Market Perform from Outperform, saying the company may be too diversified for its own good in an environment dominated by the Permian Basin.

Bernstein does not endorse the diversified nature of COP's portfolio and the company's "more muted growth prospects, which we don't see as being fully compensated for in the form of cash returns to shareholders" - the firm downgrades Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Market Perform for similar reasons.

The firm also cuts Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) and Weatherford (NYSE:WFT) but upgrades Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) to Outperform from Market Perform, citing valuation as well as operations and exposure in international markets that leave it less vulnerable to volatile E&P trends.