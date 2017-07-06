Ericsson, China Telecom team on IoT open platform

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) have come together on a new "Internet of Things" platform to help the technology spread more rapidly.

The China Telecom IoT Open Platform will use Ericsson's Device Connection Platform as its structure. The DCP supports more than 2,000 enterprise customers and 25 telecom carriers worldwide.

Ericsson says it's ahead of rivals in bringing out a Cat M1 IoT network (Verizon recently performed a live over-the-air voice-over-LTE call on its Cat M1 network, providing for voice distribution in the IoT).

The pitch for clients is integrating business processes along with the managed connectivity of China Telecom to build their IoT solutions.