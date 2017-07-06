Renewable electricity tops nuclear in U.S. for first time since 1984

Nuclear plants have fallen behind renewable energy suppliers including wind farms and solar panels as a source of electricity in the U.S. for the first time in more than 30 years, the Energy Information Administration reports.

U.S. power from utility-scale renewables in March and April exceeded output from reactors for the first time since July 1984, while supplies from wind and solar rose to a record and nuclear generation dropped to the lowest monthly level since April 2014, the EIA says.

Nuclear power is hardly disappearing from the U.S. electricity mix, however, as output from reactors will surpass renewable generation during the summer and on an annual basis for 2017, according to the EIA.

