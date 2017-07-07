BOJ steps up bond-buying plans

The Bank of Japan stepped up plans for its bond-buying overnight as JGB yields crept higher, causing the yen and oil to drop.

That came amid a selloff in global bond markets amid expectations that some major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the ECB, were turning more hawkish, and were likely to begin removing some accommodative measures.

