Fifth Street CLO Management was formed in 2015 to manage Fifth Street's (NASDAQ:FSAM) middle market CLO business. It currently manages two CLOs with about $726M in AUM.

It's become clear, says FSAM CEO Len Tannenbaum, that "it would be difficult to scale" the operation.

Newstar (NASDAQ:NEWS) is paying $16M, net of $13M of assumed debt. The deal is expected to close this quarter.

Source: Press Release

Related tickers: FSC, FSFR

