Digital Ally announces patent victory over Axon

Video surveillance product company Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) announces a patent-related legal victory over Axon Enterprises.

The U.S. Patent Office yesterday denied Axon’s request for inter partes review and rejected every claim of invalidity Axon put forward.

The general patent in question pertains to automatic activation of multiple recording devices due to a trigger such as a police officer turning on the light bar on the car.

Digital Ally will now move forward with patent infringement litigation in U.S. District Court with the hope of a jury trial to “finally end Axon’s willful infringement and assess damages due to us.”