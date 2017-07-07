Futures flat ahead of big events

U.S. stock futures index futures are struggling for direction as investors take a cautious approach following a bond-fueled selloff.

Big events are on today's calendar, including a G20 summit, non-farm payrolls and the Fed's semi-annual report.

Oil is down heavily, dropping 3% to $44/bbl. Gold is 0.2% lower at $1221/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.37%.

