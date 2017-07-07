Sparton finalized deal to be acquired by Ultra Electronics

Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) strikes a deal to be acquired by Ultra Electronics Holdings (OTC:UEHPF) for $23.50 per share in cash.

“This transaction is the result of the significant time and effort the Company has invested in its previously announced process to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential acquisition of Sparton,” says Sparton interim CEO Joseph Hartnett.

The deal is expected to close no later than January 1, 2018.

SPA +5.10% premarket to $23.50.

Source: Press Release