JPMorgan analyst expects Twitter revenue drops in Q2 and Q3

JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintains his Neutral rating and $15 price target on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) but warns that his previous Q4 estimate for 2% growth might prove overly optimistic.

Anmuth approves of recent product changes but questions how quickly Twitter can recapture ad revenue.

Notes that Twitter has steady download numbers and has grown in app store ratings compared to last year’s period.

The comScore time spent in the app dropped in April and May as did mobile unique viewers.

The analyst expects 4M new monthly active users in Q2 and revenue drops in Q2 and Q3.

Source: StreetInsider.