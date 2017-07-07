Apache to exit Canada via $713M in sales

Apache (NYSE:APA) announces three sales for a combined $713M that mark its strategic exit from Canada, making it the latest international oil firm to sell Canadian operations in favor of concentrating on U.S. shale plays.

APA agrees to sell its Canadian subsidiary to Paramount Resources (OTCPK:PRMRF), its Provost assets in Alberta to an undisclosed company, and its assets at Midale and House Mountain in Saskatchewan and Alberta to Cardinal Energy (OTC:CRLFF).

APA says it will realize a significant reduction in asset retirement obligations and annual overhead costs upon completion of its exit from Canada, and says total company revenues per boe, cash margins per boe and EPS also will improve.