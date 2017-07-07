Petrobras to sell stake in Maromba oil field offshore Brazil

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says it is seeking to sell its 70% stake in the Maromba heavy oil field in the Campos basin offshore Brazil.

PBR says Chevron (NYSE:CVX), its partner in the field with a 30% stake, also is looking to sell.

PBR once was poised to develop the shallow water discovery by using a floating production, storage and offloading unit on Maromba, but the field is now considered only a fringe asset.

The company also discloses plans to exit its natural gas distribution operations in Paraguay, including hundreds of gasoline stations and convenience stores.