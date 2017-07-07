Investors want Toshiba to have a backup bidder for chip unit

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) faces investor and banker pressure to have a backup plan to the selected bid winner for the chip unit, according to Reuters sources.

The Japan-backed consortium chosen as the winner has raised questions due to the involvement of South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix, which was supposed to only participate through a monetary donation but has since sought equity.

Critics worry about SK Hynix leaking Toshiba’s tech.

Toshiba’s venture partner Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) remains as a potential bidder alongside private equity firm KKR.

A Reuters source claims the lead members of the consortium would rather join up with Western Digital than SK Hynix.

Toshiba needs to close the $18B chip sale by March, or the Tokyo stock market will delist the company.

