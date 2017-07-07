Tencent bringing hit game "Honour of Kings" to US and EU markets

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZD) will release smash hit mobile game “Honour of Kings” in the United States and the European Union following a backlash in the Chinese market.

”Honour of Kings” has 55M daily active users and analysts estimate the monthly revenue exceeds $147M.

Chinese media and regulators have called the game addictive and potentially hazardous for younger players.

Tencent responded with game time limits for minors.

The company doesn’t have a timeline for when the game will hit the new markets.

