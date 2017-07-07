Eli Lilly wins in UK Supreme Court on Alimta vitamin regimen patents

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) says the U.K. Supreme Court has ruled in its favor in a patent suit involving Actavis (NYSE:AGN), finding that Actavis' products infringe the company's vitamin regimen patents in the U.K., France, Italy and Spain.

The court also affirmed an indirect infringement finding by the U.K. Court of Appeal, which ruled in 2015 that the Alimta vitamin regimen patent would be directly infringed when the generic product is reconstituted or diluted in saline.

LLY says a full judgment is scheduled to be handed down on July 12.