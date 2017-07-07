Yields back on the rise after jobs beat

Alongside the 222K job gain in June, May's 138K print was revised up to 152K, and April's 174K up to 207K.

The unemployment rate did tick up to 4.4%, but this came alongside an increase in the labor force participation rate to 62.8% from 62.7%.

The average workweek rose by 0.1 hour to 34.5 hours. Average hourly earnings rose by $0.04 to $26.25 - they're up 2.5% Y/Y.

The 10-year Treasury yield is up 2.3 basis points to 2.39%. TLT -0.55% , TBT +1.1%

The strong report isn't yet helping the dollar (UUP, UDN). It was higher earlier in the session, but has returned to flat.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) remains marginally lower on the session.

Stock index futures (SPY, QQQ, DIA) remain modestly in the green.