North Atlantic Drilling wins another delay on rig delivery

North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) +9.4% premarket on news it has extended the delivery deferral period for the West Rigel semi-submersible drilling rig from Jurong Shipyard by six months to next January, which will allow the companies to continue to explore commercial opportunities for the unit.

The extension is the latest delivery delay for the rig, which originally was scheduled for delivery in Q1 2015.

If no employment is secured for unit and no alternative transaction is completed, NADL and Jurong would form a joint asset holding company to be owned 23% by NADL and 77% by Jurong.