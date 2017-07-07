AmTrust up almost 10% after reinsurance deal as sell-side applauds

KBW's Meyer Shields is a fan, saying the deal cuts the risk of further adverse loss reserve development, and does so at a reasonable price. He lifts his 2017 and 2018 EPS estimates by a nickel to $1.70 and $2.10, respectively. He boosts 2019 by $0.15 to $2.25.

A bull on the stock, FBR's Randy Binner nevertheless cuts his 2017 and 2018 estimates thanks to now lower net investment income. Should shares sell off, buy the dip, he says.

JMP's Matthew Carletti reinstates coverage with a Market Outperform rating and $18 price target. He likes the lower likelihood of reserve charges hurting results, but says improved disclosure and remediation of material weaknesses are needed for the stock to achieve a market multiple.

Source: Lily Katz at Bloomberg

AFSI +9.35% to $14.76

