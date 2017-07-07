Analyst upgrades Arena ahead of Phase 2 readouts; shares up 4.8% premarket

JMP upgrades Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from Market Perform to Outperform and initiates a $27 price target.

Analyst Jason Butler upgraded Arena ahead of the Phase 2 data results expected later this year for Ralinepag for pulmonary arterial hypertension (readout in July) and etrasimod for ulcerative colitis (readout by year’s end).

Butler finds that Arena’s current valuation misses the potential for clinical and commercial successes particularly with “blockbuster asset” etrasimod.

Analyst standings on Arena: 3 Buys and 4 Holds.

Average price target: $34.

Source: Bloomberg