Post-earnings rip for Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) jumps 26% in premarket trading after the dry bulk shipper posted FQ1 revenue of $2.693M.

The company's daily time charter equivalent rate was $5,079 vs. $2,211 a year ago.

Key comments from management are posted below.

"In Q1 2017, we took further steps to improve our balance sheet in order to position us better for the future and shield us from any near term market volatility."

"After working closely with our banks, we have managed to get some payment and waiver relaxations for 2017 and part of 2018."

"The market started to soften recently but the signals we get for the market encourage us to remain cautiously optimistic. "The fleet operated well in Q1 with no major technical or operational challenges."