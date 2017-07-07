Pakistan orders Shell to pay $2.4M in oil tanker explosion

Pakistan's oil and gas regulator orders a Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) subsidiary to pay 257M rupees ($2.4M) in damages and compensation for a tanker explosion last month that killed more than 200 people.

The road accident was caused by "non-professional driving/vehicle being lesser than required specs," the regulator says, although police and highway authorities failed to block the accident site after the tanker carrying gasoline for the company rolled over, and villagers rushed to collect leaking fuel.

Shell Pakistan says the tanker was owned by a contractor it hired to transport its fuel.