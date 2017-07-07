Entellus Medical announces definitive agreement to acquire Spirox

Entellus Medical (NASDAQ:ENTL) announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Spirox, Inc., a privately-held ENT medical technology company manufacturing the LATERA Absorbable Nasal Implant, a minimally invasive option for ENTs and facial plastic surgeons to treat nasal airway obstruction.

Under the terms of the agreement, Entellus has agreed to acquire Spirox for $25M in cash and 3.4M shares of Entellus common stock, plus additional contingent payments over four years.

The transaction is expected to close early in Q3.

Preliminary Q2 revenue & FY2017 revenue guidance is as follows:

Q2 revenue is expected to be $21.9M to $22.1M.

The company also updated its FY2017 revenue guidance of $91.5M to $94.5M compared to previous guidance of $86M to $89M.

The company plans to provide Q2 results and issue Q3 and FY2017 guidance in early August 2017.