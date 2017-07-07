Amazon outbid 'Party X' for Whole Foods

A proxy filing indicates that Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) originally asked Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for $45 per share. The resulting $42 offer from Amazon was its "best and final offer."

The same filing also indicate that a "Party X" offered a merger of equals in a price range of $35 to $40 [Kroger (NYSE:KR)?, Target (NYSE:TGT)?, who?].

WFM proxy: "Company X made a presentation regarding its business and suggested that, if the Company were to be interested, they would be interested in pursuing a merger-of-equals transaction, which they believed would be potentially valued at $35.00 to $40.00 per share to the Company’s shareholders."

SEC Form 14A

Whole Foods trades at $42.01 in premarket trading as investors bet that no new offer is on the way to top Amazon.