Morgan Stanley raises Applied Materials, Lam Research price targets

Morgan Stanley raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) price target from $47 to $52 while maintaining an Overweight rating. Firm also raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) price target from $135 to $68.

Both increases were made in anticipation of SEMICON West.

Analyst Joseph Moore says that continued improvements in memory sales “keep equipment revenues stronger for longer than our expectations” while noting the robustness of display.

Firm raises Applied Materials FY18 revenue and EPS estimates to $15.3B and $3.31, respectively, up from $13.9B and $2.87.

Lam Research guidance raised to $9.7B in revenue and $12.65 EPS up from $8.5B and $10.63 EPS.

Source: StreetInsider

Applied Materials shares are up 1.61% .