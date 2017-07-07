Globalstar -3.4% as filing details lending changes

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) is 3.4% lower after filing a new 8-K that sets up new agreements between the company and bankers.

Globalstar entered into a deal with Thermo Funding Company that includes deferring some financial covenants, extending the time for Equity Cure Contributions and eliminating a requirement for Globalstar to redeem its 8% notes, among others.

The two also entered a deal where Thermo Funding II bought 17.84M shares of voting common stock for $1.85/share, a 10% discount to the company's June 29 close. Shares are down to $2.01 in the opening minute this morning.