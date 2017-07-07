Stocks open with gains as jobs report beats expectations

Stocks start higher after the June non-farm payrolls report showed the U.S. added a higher than expected 222K jobs along with stable average hourly earnings; Dow +0.2% , S&P +0.3% , Nasdaq +0.5% .

The report seems to show an economy that is enjoying modest growth without worrisome inflation, which investors believe translates to a Fed that will not be overly aggressive with its normalization process.

Major European markets are mixed, with the U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% but Germany's DAX and France's CAC both -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.3% while China's Shanghai Composite finished +0.2% .

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed following the jobs report, with the benchmark 10-year yield trading 2 bps higher at 2.39%.

The U.S. Dollar Index jumped after the report and now is +0.3% , but the move has not helped crude oil, -1.9% at $44.66/bbl after yesterday's EIA inventory report showed a rise in U.S. production, which outweighed a large drop in crude and gasoline stockpiles.

Still ahead: EIA natural gas inventory