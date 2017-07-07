Citi upgrades Palo Alto on management turnaround, platform consolidation potential

Citi upgrades Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from Neutral to Buy and bumps the price target up to $160 from $147.

Analyst Walter Pritchard cites management turnaround efforts and the company’s positioning for platform consolidation, which the analyst sees as the “next wave of network security growth.”

Pritchard notes that Palo Alto’s subscriptions attach sits 50% ahead of Check Point, and Palo Alto’s annuity attach sits 10% ahead of Fortinet.

Analyst reiterates guidance: FY17 EPS at $2.61, FY18 EPS at $3.54, and FY19 EPS at $4.62.

Source: StreetInsider