Gross on bond market: Don't call it a rout

A 30 basis point rise in the German 10-year Bund yield (and similar move in 10-year U.S. Treasurys) hardly counts as a rout, Bill Gross tells Bloomberg.

"You’d have to see volatility double and triple and prices decline by two or three points a week in terms of a bond rout,” says Gross, who was around during the true routs of 1994 and the early 80s, to name a couple.

This doesn't mean yields won't continue to move higher. Gross expects them to, and he also sees one more short-term rate hike from the Fed this year.

