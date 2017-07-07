NYT: Hackers are targeting U.S. nuclear facilities

Hackers have been targeting the computer networks of companies that operate nuclear power stations and other energy facilities in the U.S. since May, according to a New York Times report citing the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI; a separate report from Bloomberg says Russia is the chief suspect in the hacks.

One of the targets reportedly was the Wolf Creek nuclear generating facility in Kansas, owned by Westar Energy (WR +0.3% ), Great Plains Energy (GXP -0.1% ) and others; Wolf Creek officials say no “operations systems” were affected and that its corporate network is separate from the network that runs the nuclear plant’s operations.

It is not clear how many facilities have been breached or whether the attacks were an attempt at espionage or part of a plan to cause destruction, but the hackers appeared determined to map out computer networks for future attacks, the report says.

