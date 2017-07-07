Apple disputes Imagination Technologies partnership timeline

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) disputes claims that a graphics supplier only in learned in March that the iPhone maker was ending the partnership.

Imagination Technologies (OTCPK:IGNMF) shares plummeted 60% in April when the company announced Apple would stop using its graphics chips in favor of in-house tech.

Apple tells Bloomberg that Imagination knew back in 2015 that Apple wouldn’t start using its newer products. The company then requested lower royalty payments to reflect the dwindling relationship.

In February, Apple told Imagination about the planned switch to in-house supplies and ending royalty payments by early next year.

Apple’s statement could make U.K. government regulators investigate the timing of Imagination’s disclosure.

Imagination Technologies shares are down over 2% .

