FDA meets next week to discuss Pfizer's resubmitted AML treatment

An FDA Advisory Committee will meet next week to discuss the BLA resubmission for Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) Mylotarg, a treatment for CD-33 positive acute myeloid leukemia that was pulled from the market in 2010 after patient deaths.

Pfizer now seeks approval for Mylotarg as a combo therapy with standard chemo and the original indication with differing dosage, according to a Pfizer email to Bloomberg.

An FDA advisory meeting will take place July 11 with a PDUFA date in September.

Mylotarg was developed by Pfizer and Celltech but Pfizer has sole manufacturing and development responsibilities.

