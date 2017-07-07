United Tech tops Dow in week following strong jobs data, analysis says

History shows that United Technologies (UTX +0.4% ), 3M (MMM +0.5% ) and Boeing (BA +0.4% ) have been the best Dow performers over the five trading days after the monthly headline non-farm payrolls figure has posted a strong beat, according to historical analysis using Kensho, a quantitative analytics tool used by hedge funds.

Kensho analyzed 25 similarly strong jobs reports since March 2009 and found that each of the three stocks rose ~0.5% or more on average during the five days, while the S&P 500 fell slightly.

The study also shows industrials and financials have been the best performing S&P sectors, up a respective 0.2% and 0.17 % on average, in the five trading days following the jobs report.