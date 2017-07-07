Priced in? Financials slip after jobs beat

The XLF is higher by 9% , and KRE and KBE each by more than 6% since June 1, suggesting the good news on the economy and interest rates embedded in this morning's strong jobs report has been priced into the financials.

The sector is thus taking a breather this morning, with the XLF flat, and KRE and KBE each down 0.45% vs. the S&P 500's 0.35% advance .

Also taking a breather from its fast rise is the yield on the 10-year Treasury. It's up just one basis point to 2.38%. One month ago, it stood at about 2.12%.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, KRE, VFH, UYG, KBE, IYF, FNCL, BTO, IAT, IYG, KBWB, QABA, FXO, SEF, KBWR, RYF, FINU, XLFS, DPST, KRU, FINZ, RWW, WDRW, KRS, FAZZ, JHMF, FTXO, FNCF