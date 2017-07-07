Food sector on watch after Campbell Soup goes shopping

Dealreporter thinks that recent activity in the food sector could spark interest in Hain Celestial (HAIN +2.2% ).

Campbell Soup acquired Pacific Foods at 3.2X trailing one-year revenue and Lactalis picked up Stonyfield for 2.4X 2016 sales, according to Bloomberg.

Gainers in the food sector today on the same sort of M&A speculation include Amplify Snack Brands (BETR +4.4% ), Central Garden & Pet (CENT +3.4% ), Freshpet (FRPT +1.6% ) and Amira Nature Foods (ANFI +0.7% ).

Previously: Campbell Soup acquires Pacific Foods (July 6)