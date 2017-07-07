Oil prices plunge 3% as signs of oversupplied market persist

The S&P 500 energy index sinks to its lowest level since April 2016, with U.S. crude oil now -2.9% to $44.20/bbl following EIA data that showed continued strength in U.S. oil production in the final week of June just as OPEC exports hit a 2017 high, casting doubt over efforts by producers to curb oversupply.
"Following a sharp rally which was mostly driven by short-covering, the failure of Brent to break back above $50 earlier in the week has once again given sellers appetite for sending it lower," says Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.
