Oil prices plunge 3% as signs of oversupplied market persist

The S&P 500 energy index sinks to its lowest level since April 2016, with U.S. crude oil now -2.9% to $44.20/bbl following EIA data that showed continued strength in U.S. oil production in the final week of June just as OPEC exports hit a 2017 high, casting doubt over efforts by producers to curb oversupply.

"Following a sharp rally which was mostly driven by short-covering, the failure of Brent to break back above $50 earlier in the week has once again given sellers appetite for sending it lower," says Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

XOM -0.1% , CVX -0.7% , RDS.A -0.9% , BP -0.6% , COP -1.5% , OXY -1.3% , APC -1.4% , DVN -3.2% , CLR -3.9% , SWN -3.3% , WPX -3.9% , NFX -1.8% , HES -3.3% , NBR -6.1% , QEP -6.2% , WLL -6.7% , ECA -3.3% , EOG -1.5% , WFT -4.7% , HAL -1.6% , SLB -0.7% .

