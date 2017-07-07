Syngenta settles Nebraska farmer lawsuit after recent court defeat

Syngenta (SYT +0.3% ) reaches a confidential settlement with a Nebraska farmer who claimed the company mishandled marketing of its genetically modified seed, averting a trial that was scheduled to start July 10.

Nearly two weeks ago, SYT lost a $218M jury verdict for a class of Kansas farmers who brought similar claims against the company, which has been acquired by China National Chemical Corp.

SYT faces its next class action in a Minnesota court in August, where farmers seeking $600M-plus claim it rushed its GMO seed to market before getting approval from China to export the grain there; in 2013, China stopped shipments after calling the corn contaminated by the GMO seed, setting off a five-year depression in prices, the farmers claim.