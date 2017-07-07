Lukewarm read on Kimberly-Clark from Citi

Citi keeps a Neutral rating on Kimberly-Clark (KMB +0.6% ), although it's only the potential for M&A that keeps it from moving to a Sell stance.

"The competitive environment has intensified, category growth feels sluggish, reinvestment needs are likely going up, commodity pressures will likely increase over the next 12 months, and we expect the company to go thru a CEO transition in the not-too-distant future," warns analyst Wendy Nicholson.

Nicholson expects that Kimberly-Clarkwon't be bought out, but sees takeover speculation supporting share price.

Citi's price target of $134 on KMB is 5.5% higher than the current share price.