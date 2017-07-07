Cliffs Natural started as a Buy at Jefferies on U.S. steel market strength

Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF -1.6% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and a $9 price target at Jefferies, which calls CLF an "under-recognized beneficiary of U.S. steel market strength."

CLF's focus on premium pellets is "a defensive positive" as ongoing supply growth weighs on seaborne iron ore, Jefferies says, and "current iron ore strength is a reminder Chinese steel restructuring could continue to support iron ore prices in months ahead."

The firm adds that pending trade protections may help ensure both higher ASPs and demand for CLF's high grade pellets into 2018.