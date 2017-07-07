Albertson's said to be mystery WFM bidder

Albertson's (NYSE:ABS) is the company that offered to buy Whole Foods Market (WFM +0.3% ) for $35 to $40 per share, according to Reuters.

If the sourced report is accurate, it's a miss for Cerberus Capital, which owns grocery store chains Albertson's and Safeway.

Today's development on "Company X" in the Amazon-Whole Foods bidding process has sent shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM +3.8% ) and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC +2.1% ) higher.

