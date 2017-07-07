Latest organic play by Campbell Soup on the pricey side

Campbell Soup (CPB +0.4% ) is mildly higher after its splashy acquisition of organic-focused Pacific Foods for $700M.

Bloomberg's Brooke Sutherland notes that the company's past pickups of Bolthouse Farms and Garden Fresh Gourmet weren't entirely smooth, but also sees some upside.

"Campbell should have an easier time marketing and distributing Pacific's organic soup. Demand seems healthy; fresh soup has been one of the bright spots for Campbell's revenue this year," she writes.

Campbell overpaid for Pacific Foods based on the median revenue multiple for food sector acquisitions over the last five years (3.2X vs. <1.0).

Previously: Campbell Soup acquires Pacific Foods (July 6)

Previously: Food sector on watch after Campbell Soup goes shopping (July 7)