Amazon Prime now has 85M members in U.S.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime membership has reached 85M members in the United States, according to a new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, which represents about 63% of all domestic customers on the site.

The figure represents a 35% growth on the prior year’s quarter and double the membership from 2015.

Prime members spend an average of $1,300 per year on the site compared to $700 for non-members.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reports that Amazon and DISH may partner up on an undisclosed project.