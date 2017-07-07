Deutsche Telekom reviewing Europe media strategy amid change

Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY -0.2% ) is pursuing a realignment of its media strategy in the face of a rapidly changing industry that is forcing new convergences between telecom firms, media companies and advertisers.

The company's "Project Tetris" is a comprehensive review of its approach that might end up in dividing its European media operation into six different groups with agency duties divided to align with those, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Taking part in the review: Omnicom (OMC -0.1% ), WPP (WPPGY -1.8% ) and Publicis Groupe (PUBGY -3.5% ).

A company document that WSJ saw points to the need to draw consumers whose attention is moving quickly toward mobile devices and who are using ad blockers in increasing numbers. It says traditional TV (about a third of its media spend) will decline "slightly" while print, out-of-home and radio (about another third) will drop "sharply."

DT spends hundreds of millions of dollars in regional media.