Boeing jet deliveries slip in Q2, lagging behind last year's YTD pace

Boeing (BA +0.6% ) reports delivering 183 jetliners for commercial operations during Q2, down from 199 in the year-ago quarter.

Of its three major products, BA says it delivered 123 of its single-aisle 737s in the quarter from 127 in the same period last year, 21 of the 777 from 28 a year ago, and 33 of the 787 from 33.

Year-to-date, Boeing has delivered 352 commercial planes, less than half of the company’s 760-765 forecast for the year; at the end of last year’s Q2, Boeing had delivered 375 commercial aircraft to customers.