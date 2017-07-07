Boeing jet deliveries slip in Q2, lagging behind last year's YTD pace

Boeing (BA +0.6%) reports delivering 183 jetliners for commercial operations during Q2, down from 199 in the year-ago quarter.
Of its three major products, BA says it delivered 123 of its single-aisle 737s in the quarter from 127 in the same period last year, 21 of the 777 from 28 a year ago, and 33 of the 787 from 33.
Year-to-date, Boeing has delivered 352 commercial planes, less than half of the company’s 760-765 forecast for the year; at the end of last year’s Q2, Boeing had delivered 375 commercial aircraft to customers.
This was corrected on 07/07/2017 at 12:59 PM. The original post contained some incorrect numbers, which have since been corrected. Seeking Alpha regrets the errors.