Reuters: Vivendi working to lighten TI dispute with Italy

Already facing pushback from Italy's government over its ambitions, France's Vivendi (VIVHY +0.1% ) is working to urge its Telecom Italia (TI +0.2% ) CEO Flavio Cattaneo to ease up in a fiber deployment dispute, Reuters reports.

Tensions between Cattaneo and Italy's Industry Minister Carlo Calenda and other officials are heating up over a rollout of ultrafast broadband, according to sources (both TI and Vivendi deny tensions).

The government is saying that TI went back on its word not to invest in rural broadband, thereby undermining a state tender process launched when TI originally chose to ignore such areas.

Vivendi is reportedly asking Cattaneo to soften his tone in a reminder that Vivendi is the one setting TI's policies now.