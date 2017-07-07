Oil trader deal for long-term supply from Texas shows U.S. shale here to stay

The world's biggest energy trading houses including Trafigura, Mercuria Energy and Vitol are investing in U.S. infrastructure and striking supply deals to secure flows of shale oil and gas, showing that the traders see long-term opportunities in the disruptive U.S. shale industry.

This week, Trafigura unveiled a deal with Plains All American Pipeline (PAA, PAGP) to receive as much as 100K bbl/day of crude and condensate pumped from the Permian Basin for its processing facilities and export terminal at Corpus Christi, Tex., the company co-owns with Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL).

Trafigura cited strong demand for U.S. crudes in Asian markets, especially China.